GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $47,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,318,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. 15,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,889. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

