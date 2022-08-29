Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040,133 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises about 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 656,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

