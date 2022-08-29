Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,267 shares.The stock last traded at $31.91 and had previously closed at $37.33.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

