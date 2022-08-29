Golos Blockchain (GLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $609,064.18 and approximately $23.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 307,448,328 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

