Governor DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,436.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $492,958.62 and $21,436.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.51 or 0.02819188 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00816749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

