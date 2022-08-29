Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
