Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Graham by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Graham by 93.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.