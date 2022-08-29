Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1999 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

