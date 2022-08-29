Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graph Blockchain Price Performance
Graph Blockchain stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,845. Graph Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Graph Blockchain Company Profile
