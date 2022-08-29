Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graph Blockchain Price Performance

Graph Blockchain stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,845. Graph Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Graph Blockchain alerts:

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Graph Blockchain Inc engages in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.