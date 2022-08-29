Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00274419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

