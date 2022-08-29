Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gravity by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of GRVY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. Gravity has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

