Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gravity by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.
Gravity Price Performance
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
