Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

