Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million $75.44 million 34.23 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.32

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Green Thumb Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 166.21%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 65.45%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

