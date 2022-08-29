Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.84

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GNCGY. HSBC cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

