Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grid Metals Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,438. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Grid Metals Company Profile
