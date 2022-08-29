Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grid Metals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,438. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

