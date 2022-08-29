Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the July 31st total of 110,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 583,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GNAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.86. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.