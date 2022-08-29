GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of GSK worth $148,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. 168,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

