H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $147.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

