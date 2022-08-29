Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Haemonetics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $75.13 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

