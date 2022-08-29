Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.9 %

HBI opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

