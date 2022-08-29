Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.97

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 361207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.