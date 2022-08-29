happy birthday coin (HBDC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11,900.20

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. happy birthday coin has a market cap of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

happy birthday coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using US dollars.

