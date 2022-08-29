Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists six contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 23 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

