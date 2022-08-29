HC Wainwright Downgrades Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of KERN stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.80. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 43.50% and a negative net margin of 292.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Akerna by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 115.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.