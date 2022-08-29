Head-To-Head Survey: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) vs. Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 33.02% 10.70% 1.22% Third Coast Bancshares 6.09% 2.57% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.08 $27.58 million $2.68 9.98 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.48 $11.42 million $0.62 31.21

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Timberland Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.9% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Timberland Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington; and operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

