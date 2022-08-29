Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,295,002 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.24% of PNM Resources worth $132,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in PNM Resources by 288.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,938,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 658,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE PNM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

