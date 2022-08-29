Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 5,704,100 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,704,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,025,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Vale as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,188. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

