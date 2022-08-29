Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,440,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 247.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $64,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 33.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 65,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

