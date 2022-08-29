Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 52,671 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $53,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.57. 8,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

