Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.76 Billion Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,446,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,441,400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 4.58% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $2,760,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,579,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

