Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11,467.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,097 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $59,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after buying an additional 609,378 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

