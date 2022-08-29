Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 350,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

