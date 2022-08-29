Hedget (HGET) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Hedget (HGET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $136,750.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedget has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

