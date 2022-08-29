Hegic Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1.63 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars.

