Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.30 on Monday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

