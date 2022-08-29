Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,316.33) to €1,340.00 ($1,367.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $132.94 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.