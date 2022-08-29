Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.43. 20,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.