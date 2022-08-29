Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

