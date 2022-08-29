Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

