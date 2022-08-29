Hifi Finance (MFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.28 Million

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $55.28 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

