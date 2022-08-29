High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HWO remained flat at C$1.45 during midday trading on Monday. 7,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of C$70.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. High Arctic Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.00.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
