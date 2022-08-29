HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18,532.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 294,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,095. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

