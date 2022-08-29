HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $40,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $174.76. 6,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,041. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

