HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 83,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 47.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.59 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.