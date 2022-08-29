HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,475. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

