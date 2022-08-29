HM Payson & Co. Has $35.47 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.94. 13,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

