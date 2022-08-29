HM Payson & Co. Has $57.08 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 110,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,262. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

