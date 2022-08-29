HM Payson & Co. Purchases 369 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,914. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $248.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

