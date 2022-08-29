HM Payson & Co. Sells 12,734 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,365. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

