HM Payson & Co. Sells 468 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.66. 21,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,761. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

