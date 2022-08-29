HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,928 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.13. 154,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,729. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.